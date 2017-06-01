Police on the lookout for suspects in violent NW Rochester home invasion

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says one person was killed, two are missing and 12 others were taken to area hospitals after an explosion in Cambria.More >>
A Rochester speller is advancing in the final rounds in Washington, D.C. Thomas York from Saint Francis of Assisi is still in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday.More >>
Car break-in thefts are on the rise as summer gets going, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after a theft Wednesday evening.More >>
Police are looking for suspects who broke into a northwest Rochester home and assaulted a victim inside before leaving with valuable items.More >>
After a snowy winter and a rainy spring, the return of Thursdays on First and 3rd is a welcome sign of summer.More >>
A 911 outage in the Glenville area has been fixed. According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the outage for Century Link customers was fixed as of Thursday morning.More >>
When the US entered WWI, a number of doctors and nurses from the local area joined the cause. Most of these people ended up assigned to Allerey, France, at Base Hospital #26, a military hospital not far from the front lines in far Northern part of the country.More >>
Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.More >>
Holding on to tradition, a way of life, there's no better way to honor these American Indian students' graduation.More >>
Three Mayo High School students were injured in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday. According to Police the accident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.More >>
When it comes to making a bargain, one local principal is proving he holds good on his promises, no matter what the stipulations might be.More >>
A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided.More >>
Holding on to tradition, a way of life, there's no better way to honor these American Indian students' graduation.More >>
Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.More >>
After a snowy winter and a rainy spring, the return of Thursdays on First and 3rd is a welcome sign of summer.More >>
Minnesota spent nearly $55 million in 2014 on medical tests that provided little benefit to patients, according to a study by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).More >>
A 911 outage in the Glenville area has been fixed. According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the outage for Century Link customers was fixed as of Thursday morning.More >>
