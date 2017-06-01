Police on the lookout for suspects in violent NW Rochester home invasion

Police are looking for suspects who broke into a northwest Rochester home and assaulted a victim inside before leaving with valuable items.

Rochester Police said three men kicked down the door to a home on the 4400 block of 13th Avenue NW around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two of the men had knives.

A 19-year-old man and his 22-year-old sister were inside the home.

The man said the intruders asked for drugs and money, then began to punch and choke him.

The intruders took about $800 worth of electronics, including video game systems and a cell phone.

The victim admitted to police at the scene that he was high at the time of the invasion. Police said the home smelled of marijuana and the victim said he'd recently consumed potent butane honey oil.

The suspects were all wearing bandannas over their heads.

None of the victim's injuries warranted a trip to the hospital.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.