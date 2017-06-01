Rochester's Thomas York advances in final rounds of National Spelling Bee

Rochester's Thomas York advances in final rounds of National Spe - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) -

A Rochester speller is advancing in the final rounds in Washington, D.C. 

Thomas York from Saint Francis of Assisi is still in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday. 

He has now spelled four words correctly. Thursday morning, he conquered the word "hesychast," which is an Eastern Orthodox sect of monastics. He then spelled "cuneus," which is an object shaped like a wedge.

Wednesday, he spelled taxonomic and radiolarian in the preliminary rounds.

York is one of six young competitors from Minnesota in Washington, D.C., but is the only one remaining in the spelling bee. 

Only 22 spellers remain after the fifth round of the national bee. 

