Thursdays on First and 3rd returns for the summer

After a snowy winter and a rainy spring, the return of Thursdays on First and 3rd is a welcome sign of summer.

The weekly market and music festival starts Thursday morning, welcoming more than 170 vendors, artists and musicians to downtown Rochester.

The event organized by Rochester Downtown Alliance will feature new restaurant booths.

Vendors will be out from 11 a.m. to 8 30 p.m., with musical performances at 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The festival runs every Thursday until August 31.

