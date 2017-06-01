Throwback Thursday: Minnesota medics make a difference in World - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: Minnesota medics make a difference in World War One

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
When the US entered WWI, a number of doctors and nurses from the local area joined the cause. 

Most of these people ended up assigned to Allerey, France, at Base Hospital #26, a military hospital not far from the front lines in far Northern part of the country. 

On the day this photograph was taken in June of 1918, this receiving ward received 1,000 wounded soldiers. 

Over the course of the last year of the war, the doctors and nurses who served at Base Hospital #26 cared for and saved the lives of thousands of soldiers. 

This photo is similar to what you'll see at the History Center of Olmsted County's newest exhibit, "Olmsted County and the Great War."

It's on display there through next year. 
 

