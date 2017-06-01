Twins get swept, lose final game to Astros 17-6

The Minnesota Twins month of May came to a close Wednesday and it closed with a whimper--the Twins were blown out once again by the Houston Astros, this time 17-6 as they got outscored in the three-game series 30-16.

Hector Santiago was on the mound for the Twins as he went six innings, but gave up six runs.

Santiago gave up his first two runs of the afternoon in the top of the first when he gave up a two-run blast to Carlos Correa to make it 2-0.

In the third, Houston scored two more off of Santiago, Correa once again did damage, this time with a single to left to drive in George Springer to make it 3-0, and the Evan Gattis drove in Jose Altuve with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

The Twins chipped into the deficit with a solo shot from Brian Dozier in the third and then an RBI single from Eddie Rosario in the fourth to make it 4-2.

However, the Astros punched right back in the fifth and the sixth as George Springer hit a home run in the fifth, his twelfth, and then Alex Bregman hit a home run in the sixth, his third of the series to make it 6-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Twins made it a one-run game thanks to a solo home run from Eddie Rosario and a two-run home run from Jason Castro entering the seventh with the score 6-5.

However in the seventh, the Twins allowed the Astros to put up a crooked number in one inning for the third time this series.

The Twins sent three pitchers to the mound, with two of them, Ryan Pressly and Tyler Duffey unable to secure an out, before Craig Breslow retired the Astros without allowing a run.

In the inning, the Astros scored six runs, all starting with George Springer booming a towering home run shot into the left-center field stands, traveling 473-feet, the second longest home run of the season ending the inning with the score 12-5.

Going to the eighth, with the score 12-5, Jason Wheeler came in and gave up a lead-off home run to Evan Gattis on the first pitch of the inning to make it 13-5, and then Jake Marisnick doubled to left to score Norichika Aoki to make it 15-5.

In the eighth Byron Buxton walked and Eddie Rosario came around to score thanks to a wild pitch, to make it 15-6 but that would be it for the Twins.

Then in the ninth, with position player Chris Gimenez on the mound, Marwin Gonzalez hit his twelfth home run of the season, a two run shot to right center to make it a 17-6 score.

Hector Santiago was dealt the loss to drop his record to 4-5 and Michael Feliz was given the win for his scoreless ninth.

The Twins hope to start off June with a bang, as they face the Los Angeles Angels at 9:07 in Anaheim with Adalberto Mejia (1-1) against former Twin Alex Meyer (2-2).

Player of the Series

In a series when the Twins are outscored by 14, the player of series is Ervin Santana as he was the lone bright spot of the series. For his seven innings of two run ball on Tuesday, when only one of those runs was earned, Santana gave up only five hits, two walks, and struck out six.