UPDATE: 911 service restored in Glenville area

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
GLENVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A 911 outage in the Glenville area has been fixed. 

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the outage for Century Link customers was fixed as of Thursday morning. 

PREVIOUS STORY: People with a CenturyLink landline in the Glenville area are being warned tonight of an emergency situation in just calling for help.

"The Glenville area has a 911 outage," said Sheriff Kurt Freitag. "If you are a CenturyLink customer, with a 448 prefix, you currently do not have the ability to access 911 emergency services from your landline phone."

In an emergency message sent to KTTC-TV and other news organizations after 11 p.m., the Freeborn County sheriff said if people need to call 9-1-1 for help during the outage, to use a cell phone instead.  There is apparently a break in a phone line somewhere, and repair crews are working through the night to find it and fix it, according to Sheriff Freitag.

