Rochester's American Indian students honored with traditional graduation

Holding on to tradition, a way of life, there's no better way to honor these American Indian students' graduation.

"Oh it makes me feel great, I'm glad to see that we're still doing tradition instead of it just being like 'we did it way back when and now we never do it'," Andrew Alger, a John Marshall senior, said.

For the most part, these graduates have common concerns about graduation.

"All the hard work is paying off but it's sad in the end," Nicolas Robertson, a Century senior, said. "Cause you know it's the end of an era."

"I mean I'm definitely excited for today but I feel like I'm going to miss some stuff from school," Alger said.

However this graduation must be done in an old way, to give the students guidance.

"Just a really good positive outlook for these students and the native, the Indian-ness the indigenous decisiveness in life that they're going to follow," Jerry Dearly, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and respected Oglala Lakota Elder, said.

And the most important part, the eagle feather.

"The eagle feather that they get is of absolute essence that it takes care of their family wherever they may go," Dearly said. "Maybe some of them will go into the military."

But leaders also give recognition to the students in a way they may not normally receive.

"So as the native indigenous people, we are recognizing them today by reading whatever their bios are," Dearly said.

But this is just a steppingstone.

"Going off to college and whatever's after that, discovering who I am, figuring out what I want to do," Robertson said.

After all, they're students about to step out into the world.