Charles City students care for 100 trout eggs and observe their growth, then release them into Spring Creek

Spending a morning outside by the creek to learn about trout and water quality sure beats doing it in class.

The Charles City Middle School eighth graders' responsibility was to grow and take care of about 100 trout eggs they got late in the winter. Now, it's time to release them back into the wild. Students released the trout in Spring Creek in Orchard, Iowa.

Their teacher, Ryan Rahmiller, said he hopes they understand the life cycle of fish a bit more, gain a little respect for the environment and understand the importance of water quality.

"It's a really delicate balance, the students found out. pH can spike, temperatures can spike, so those chemical tests we do kinda help out there," said Rahmiller

Students took daily water tests of the tanks they had in class, making note of pH, Nitrate and temperature levels. And on Wednesday after releasing the trout, they sampled the water for about an hour to make sure the quality is good.

"I hope they gain a little bit of respect for the environment, to understand a little bit more about the life cycle of the fish of course. To understand it takes a lot more people than I think that we realize sometimes to keep a stream healthy," said Rahmiller. "What the government's role is in conservation efforts and what a private citizen's role is in conservation efforts too."