Charles City students care for 100 trout eggs and observe their growth, then release them into Spring Creek

When it comes to making a bargain, one local principal is proving he holds good on his promises, no matter what the stipulations might be.More >>
A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Three Mayo High School students were injured in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday. According to Police the accident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.More >>
Continuing a decades-long legacy - that's Dr. Molly Jarrett's goal for the Quarry Hill Dental Clinic. It used to be a gas station, and then it became an animal clinic. Dr. Jarrett's father bought the clinic in 1978 after finishing his residency in veterinary medicine.More >>
