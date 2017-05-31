Minnesota spent $55 million on unnecessary medical tests, study says

Minnesota spent nearly $55 million in 2014 on medical tests that provided little benefit to patients, according to a study by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH says consumer groups and medical societies across the country have identified more than 450 types of low-value health care services. MDH worked with Mayo Clinic to examine 18 services that primarily fall under into two categories: diagnostic imaging and disease screening.

According to the study, Minnesota spent $54.9 million on low-value tests and imaging procedures in 2014. Patients spent $9.3 million out-of-pocket.

In that year, there were about 92,000 instances in which Minnesotans received unnecessary computed tomography (CT) scans, X-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the study says. Examples include people who received imaging for low back pain without prior trauma history, or for uncomplicated headaches.

Minnesotans also received 69,000 unnecessary screenings for carotid artery stenosis and certain cancers in 2014, including prostate cancer screenings for men ages 75 and older and cervical cancer screenings for women ages 65 and older.

More results from the study can be be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

Researchers hope the study will lead to initiatives that will decrease the use of low-value health care services, as well as encourage follow-up research on other low-value services.