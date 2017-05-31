NASA announces mission to the sun

NASA calls it "humanity's first mission to touch the sun."

Next year, the space agency will launch a probe that will get closer to the sun than any man made object in history. They're hoping to answer questions about our star that have puzzled scientists for decades.

NASA says this will be the first time a space probe enters the sun's atmosphere, or corona, passing within 4 million miles of the sun's surface - seven times closer than ever before.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we're about to make history," said NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zuburchen.

It's named the Parker Solar Probe, after the Chicago physicist who discovered solar wind in the 1950s. It's the first time a space mission has been named after a living person.

Scientists want to know what causes the sun to blow wind and plasma flares out into space, among other questions.

"Why is the corona hotter than the surface of the sun? That defies the laws on nature," said Mission Project Scientist Nicola Fox.

Why now? Technology.

Until now, scientists haven't been able to create a heat shield that will protect the probe from the 2,500 degree temperatures and radiation it will endure.

"It's unprecedented. We've never done anything that hot or dangerous relative to the environment," said NASA Associate Administrator.

The solar probe will be the fastest man made object ever flown, traveling at 630,000 miles per hour - 118 miles per second!

Scientists know solar storms can disrupt telecommunications satellites and power grids here on Earth. And the sun's activity can affect our weather and future manned space missions. Soon we may find out why.

"Until you go there and touch the sun you can't answer these questions," said Fox.

The probe is scheduled to launch around next August. The mission will last about seven years.