Iowa governor to lead agriculture trade mission to China

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to lead a trade mission to China this summer that will focus on agriculture.

Reynolds announced Tuesday that she and representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups will travel to China between July 19 and July 28 to meet with government officials and industry partners.

Reynolds said the delegation will emphasize Iowa's corn, pork, soy, beef, egg, poultry, dairy and turkey industries to open up trade opportunities.

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is the current U.S. Ambassador to China.