Mayo High School students involved in early morning crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Three people were injured in a car crash on the way to Mayo High School Wednesday.

According to Police the accident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.

A Kia Rio driven by a 23-year-old woman was northbound on 11th Avenue when it was hit by pickup truck that was turning into the Mayo High School parking lot.

Police say the driver of the Rio failed to yield.

Three Mayo High School students were inside the Rio.

One of them was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Rochester Fire Department.

Officers say the driver and two of the passengers were taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys for treatment.

None of them suffered serious injuries.

