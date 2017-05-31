Car and truck collide in NW Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Car and truck collide in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning. 

Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided. 

According to Rochester Police, the driver of the pickup truck was westbound on 55th Street NW and making a left turn, when the truck collided with the eastbound sedan.

The sedan's driver was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys with a minor wrist injury. 

East Frontage Road was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. 

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross all responded. 

