Car and truck collide in NW Rochester

A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided.

According to Rochester Police, the driver of the pickup truck was westbound on 55th Street NW and making a left turn, when the truck collided with the eastbound sedan.

The sedan's driver was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys with a minor wrist injury.

East Frontage Road was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross all responded.