Charles City students release hundreds of trout

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Charles City middle schoolers released hundreds of trout they raised for months into a stream Wednesday.

Three hundred rainbow trout eggs arrived from Montana in the winter, and the 8th grade students have been raising the fish ever since.

The students were responsible for cleaning the tank and checking the water for correct pH, chloride, nitrate and temperature levels. 

The 22 students met once a week to learn about the history of trout in Iowa, legislative issues, water quality and other topics.

Wednesday morning, the students said goodbye to the fish, which are now three to four inches long. 

