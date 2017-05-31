Six students to receive scholarship in honor of Marine killed in the line of duty

Six students from southeast Minnesota will receive $1,000 scholarships from the CPL Curtis M Swenson Memorial Fund Wednesday.

Cpl. Swenson was killed in the line of duty while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010. The 20-year-old 2007 Mayo High School student had future plans to go to college.

For the past six years, Swenson's parents have been raising scholarship money through a golf tournament, which will be happening this weekend.

To be considered for the scholarship, students wrote a one-page paper on how a family member's military service impacted their own life.

Wednesday's scholarship ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.