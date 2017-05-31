Rochester student among elite spellers in preliminary rounds of - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester student among elite spellers in preliminary rounds of national bee

Posted:

(NBC/KTTC) - Lovers of strange long words and all things spelled are converging on Washington, D.C. to see who's the smartest of them all. 

Preliminary rounds of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee have gotten underway Wednesday. 

This is the 90th year that phenomenal spellers are showing off their brain power. 

Rochester's Thomas York from Saint Francis of Assisi is taking part after winning the regional bee. York is joining five other kids from Minnesota in the national competition. 

Only one Minnesotan has ever won it all. That happened in 2001.

