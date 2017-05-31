Twins drop third straight, lose 7-2 to Houston

The Minnesota Twins jumped out to an early lead Tuesday and with Jose Berrios on the mound their chances of holding onto it were high, but they couldn't stifle the Houston Astros offense as they ended up giving up seven runs in the game, four by Berrios, in a 7-2 loss.

The Twins used a bases loaded walk by Eddie Rosario and an infield single by Byron Buxton to score their two runs in the first but that was all they could muster against Mike Fiers who went six innings giving up only two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

The Astros got to Berrios in the 3rd, 4th, and the 5th, scoring one in the 3rd on a Alex Bregman sac fly, the tied the game at two when Brian McCann grounded into a double play but Jose Altuve scored, then took the lead in the fifth, on Altuve's two-run single to make it a 4-2 lead.

In the seventh, Buddy Boshers gave up a run on Alex Bregman's solo shot to left to make it 5-2.

In the ninth, the Astros added two more, this time off of Jason Wheeler.

Jose Altuve reached on an infield single, allowing George Springer to score to make it 6-2 and then Carlos Correa drove in Josh Reddick to make it 7-2.

Jose Berrios (L, 3-1) started this game and only went five innings giving up four runs on five hits while walking four and striking out five.

On the other side, Mike Fiers (W, 2-2) after giving up two runs in the first pitched five straight scoreless innings as he went six innings in total, giving up the two runs on five hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts.

The Twins look to avoid a sweep Wednesday at 12:10 with Hector Santiago (4-4) dueling David Paulino (0-0) at Target Field.