Rochester Honkers win season opener 13-12 over the Mankato MoonDogs

The Rochester Honkers took the field Tuesday at Mayo Field for the first time this summer.

After a season where they finished with the worst record in the Northwoods League at 20-52, the Honkers with very few holdovers from last season, started off the 2017 Northwoods League campaign, with a crazy 13-12 come from behind victory against the Mankato MoonDogs.

The Honkers had Cameron Aufderheide on the mound for Opening Day, he appeared in five games for the Honkers last season including three starts, and got roughed up.

He gave up ten earned runs on sixteen hits in only five innings and that damage started in the first inning when Kenton Crews hit a two-run home run, then in the second, the MoonDogs added five more off of Aufderheide as Sam Troyer drove in a run with a double to start things off, then Alvaro Rubalcaba grounded out to second allowing Justus Nelson to score from third. Following Rubulcaba, Crews did more damage hitting a single to score Troyer, then Crews scored with Zack Wiley's double to left. Lastly, Wiley was driven in by Nick Vaage on his double to make it a 7-0 game.

The Honkers started their comeback at that point.

In the bottom of the second they scored five runs off of MoonDogs starter Dariel Checo, as Rees Rua got things started with a bases loaded single that scored two. Following Rua, Zach Zubia hit a three-run blast to make it a 7-5 game.

In the bottom of the third, the Honkers cut the deficit to one, with Michael Michalak's RBI single to center to make it 7-6.

The MoonDogs would gives themselves some room in the top of the fourth thanks to an Wiley RBI double and a Brett Newberg 2-run home run making it 10-6.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Honkers were able to bring the deficit back to one once again thanks to Zubia's RBI triple that score Rua to make it 10-7 and then Zubia scored thanks to Jordan Hart's first home run of the year, making it a 10-9 game.

In the sixth, this time with Austin Bollinger on the mound, the Honkers took the lead.

Michael Michalak singled to the left side allowing Jordan Hart to score to tie the game, then with the bases loaded, Cam Adams, worked a walk to score Chris Ceballos from third to give the Honkers the lead 11-10. Then two batters later, Johnathan Fleek drove a single up the middle to score Michalak and make it a 12-10 game.

In the eighth, the MoonDogs would tie the game, but a Cam Adams infield single in the bottom half of the inning would be just enough to score Michalak and give the Honkers a 13-12 victory.

Ryan Thompson (1-0) was given the win for the Honkers and Addison Reed (0-1) was dealt the loss for the MoonDogs.

The two teams play again Wednesday, this time in Mankato, with first pitch at 7:05 from Franklin Rogers Park.