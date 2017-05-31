Rochester priest visits students in Africa who escaped civil war

A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.More >>
A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.More >>
A conversation about the future of transportation in Rochester continued on Tuesday night. Community members were invited to join to voice their thoughts and share ideas in regards to transportation options. It's no secret that in order to reach your destination, some sort of transportation is required... And, when it comes to Destination Medical Center, revamping Rochester transportation is critical to reach the initiative's goals. The City of Rochester has been conducting four i...More >>
A conversation about the future of transportation in Rochester continued on Tuesday night. Community members were invited to join to voice their thoughts and share ideas in regards to transportation options. It's no secret that in order to reach your destination, some sort of transportation is required... And, when it comes to Destination Medical Center, revamping Rochester transportation is critical to reach the initiative's goals. The City of Rochester has been conducting four i...More >>
Bare Gilo and his family traveled a long way to come to the United State. Before coming to Rochester, they were at a refugee camp in Kenya, and before that they were in their home country of Ethiopia. Faced with genocide and fearing the safety of his family, Gilo had no choice but to leave the country with them.More >>
Bare Gilo and his family traveled a long way to come to the United State. Before coming to Rochester, they were at a refugee camp in Kenya, and before that they were in their home country of Ethiopia. Faced with genocide and fearing the safety of his family, Gilo had no choice but to leave the country with them.More >>
Continuing a decades-long legacy - that's Dr. Molly Jarrett's goal for the Quarry Hill Dental Clinic. It used to be a gas station, and then it became an animal clinic. Dr. Jarrett's father bought the clinic in 1978 after finishing his residency in veterinary medicine.More >>
Continuing a decades-long legacy - that's Dr. Molly Jarrett's goal for the Quarry Hill Dental Clinic. It used to be a gas station, and then it became an animal clinic. Dr. Jarrett's father bought the clinic in 1978 after finishing his residency in veterinary medicine.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage. Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two ye...More >>
Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage. Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two ye...More >>
Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.More >>
Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.More >>
A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage. Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two ye...More >>
Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage. Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two ye...More >>
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>