Rochester priest visits students in Africa who escaped civil war

Some students from Father Lasuba's school have been accepted to schools in Uganda (Credit: Rev. John Lasuba)

A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war.

Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.

A few years ago, Father Lasuba worked with his church and his nonprofit group, Seeds of Wisdom, to raise $1 million to build a school in Pukuka, South Sudan, where he spent his childhood.

"With the support of the parish here and the entire community in Rochester, the project picked up," he said.

Father Lasuba said when he was growing up in the Pukuka area, he had to walk several miles to get to class. So he was inspired to build a school there to improve access to education.

The school opened in April 2016.

"I was overjoyed. It was a joy to me," Father Lasuba said.

But six months later, the students and staff had to flee the school because of the escalating civil war in South Sudan. Of the 230 students, Father Lasuba knows of 72 that made it safely to neighboring Uganda.

During Father Lasuba's recent trip to Uganda, he visited the refugee camps where the students are staying. He said of the 72 children, 46 have been accepted to two schools nearby.

But life in the refugee camps is difficult. Father Lasuba said the children and their families have to live in makeshift tents provided by the United Nations. And the only food they can eat are corn and beans.

"When I went and saw what [the] people are undergoing, I really got devastated. I was unprepared about it," said Father Lasuba. "I saw children that walked, you know, all these months -- some taking three months, two months, some weeks -- arriving with their bare feet and swollen feet, very very hungry and tired."

As for the 158 students from his school still unaccounted for, Father Lasuba is wishing for their safety.

"They're walking and they're in the bushes of South Sudan. I don't know how many are still alive. But I hope that they're hoping to get to Uganda or to Congo, wherever they can get."

And as for the school itself, Father Lasuba said its windows, doors and solar power system have all been vandalized. Fortunately, the buildings are still standing.

Father Lasuba hopes to someday repair the school and reopen it, but not before South Sudan becomes safe.

"[I want] to put pressure for the warring factions to stop that war. There is no sense of that war. That's really another priority," he said.

For more information, visit the Seeds of Wisdom website, www.sowsouthsudan.org.