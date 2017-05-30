Local principal challenges students, makes good on bargain by sleeping on school roof

When it comes to making a bargain, one local principal is proving he holds good on his promises, no matter what the stipulations might be.

Hopefully Plainview Elgin Millville pre-kindergarten through third grade principal Jake Donze isn't afraid of heights because Tuesday night, he slept quite far from the ground; he slept on his school's roof!

This winter, the school had a "Give for Kids" Challenge, in which students were asked for a donation to the school, as opposed to working through a fund-raising company.

Principal Donze's challenge to the students was simple: raise $5000, and he would sleep on the roof if that goal was achieved.

And of course, the goal was met and surpassed!

The students raised about $5100 total.

“I was hoping it'd be warmer by now in may and it's not. But it will be a good night and sleep on the roof,” said Donze.

Principal Donze said he plans to greet the students as they enter school on Wednesday morning, after spending the night atop the building.

So, I guess there's a lesson learned, never make a bet with some determined students, otherwise you'll find yourself sleeping on a roof!

Like Principal Donze did on Tuesday night.