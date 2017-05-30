Local principal challenges students, makes good on bargain by sleeping on school roof

Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.More >>
A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage. Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two ye...More >>
Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage. Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two ye...More >>
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>