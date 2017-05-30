Dayton signs budget bills, but vetoes Legislature funding; GOP leaders travel across Minnesota to discuss 2017 session

Gov. Mark Dayton will line-item veto legislators' pay for the next four years if they don't remove 5 provisions he sees as destructive to Minnesota's future

Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage.

Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two years.

In a letter to House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, the governor said he will sign the budget bills "in order to forestall a bitter June showdown over a state government shutdown." Dayton has strong disagreements with certain provisions in each bill. However, since he went through a 20-day government shutdown in 2011, he understands the threat of another government shutdown.

Sen. Gazelka and Gov. Dayton both lamented Tuesday that neither side would be able to achieve better results from further negotiations.

One key provision that has rocked the legislature the past week is tucked away inside the state government bill. Republicans put a provision in the tax bill that, if vetoed, would eliminate all funding for the Minnesota Department of Revenue for the next two years.

The governor saw this move as "a reprehensible sneak attack, which shatters whatever trust [they] achieved during the session."

Speaker Daudt and Sen. Gazelka held a press conference minutes after Dayton announced his intention to sign the bills. During the 20-minute presser, Daudt said that the Department of Revenue provision had been in earlier drafts of the bill. Daudt claimed he included that provision because Dayton fell through on his promise to sign last year's tax bill. According to him, this was a sure-fire way to ensure Dayton would sign this year's tax bill.

Earlier in the press conference, Daudt told reporters that there "hadn't been a lack of trust" when crafting the bills. One reporter called him out, asking why he would include the Department of Revenue provision if trust wasn't an issue. Daudt claimed he placed it in the bill as an "insurance policy," and that it was "trust, but verified."

Gov. Dayton retaliated the provision with a line-item veto that would cut off funding for the House and Senate for the next four years unless they agreed to another special session to remove the following provisions: eliminate the tobacco tax breaks, cancel the estate tax exclusion increase, tax freeze C-I property, eliminate the driver's license provision that prohibits undocumented immigrants from obtaining a license, and re-negotiate the teacher licensure provision.

But Daudt and Gazelka told reporters that a special session is not needed. "The governor is the one who can't keep his word -- he agreed [to those provisions]," said Daudt.

If Dayton did cut off funding for the legislature, they would have to resort to using the money in their reserves starting July 1st. According to GOP leaders, the House has $7 million in reserves while Senate has $3 million. Both leaders acknowledge that there isn't enough money for the legislature to function except for a couple of months.

The question that remains: is this a separation of powers issue? Can the governor legally cut off funding to a separate branch of government? Neither side is entirely sure at this point, but a nasty legal battle could ensue. "We'll make our case in a court of public opinion," said Sen. Gazelka.

"If he line-item vetoes the legislature's budget, I would expect legal action coming very soon," quipped Daudt. He said they'll have to assemble the Rules Committee and have them approve expenditures for legal fees. Daudt and Gazelka will take Tuesday night to process their next step. "This is a last ditch effort [for the governor] to get his way," said a defiant Daudt.

Yet hours earlier, Daudt and Gazelka traveled across Minnesota touting their 2017 legislative successes, calling it "one of the most productive session in Minnesota history." Republicans were able to secure $650 million in tax relief, pass Real ID, receive bipartisan support for Sunday liquor sales, and allocate $300 million for transportation projects without using a gas tax.

But as the battle between Governor Dayton and GOP leaders continues to escalate, Minnesotans could get a first-hand look at how the relationship between the state's top leaders might unravel next February.