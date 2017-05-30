UPDATE: Man wanted in connection with Mason City stabbing arrested

An Iowa man wanted by police after a stabbing in Mason City is now in custody.

Mason City Police said Braedon Bowers, 20, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Britt, Iowa, which is west of Clear Lake.

Bowers faces an attempted murder charge after Wraymond Todd, 23, was stabbed in the chest, and another man, Cody Bublitz, 28, was cut in the assault Tuesday.

Todd was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday night.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police in Mason City have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mason City Police Department, Braedon Steven Bowers, 20, of Mason City is wanted on a warrant for Attempted Murder.

Police report Bowers and a 23-year-old stabbing victim knew each other before the altercation.

The victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on Bowers's location asked to contact law enforcement. The stabbing remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mason City Police are investigating, after a man sustained a stab wound to the chest Tuesday afternoon.

Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.

Medics transported him to Mercy Hospital, but as of Tuesday evening, police had not yet received word of his condition.

Police towed a vehicle that they say the suspect may have used to get away from the scene.

They are interviewing witnesses.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Mason City Police Department and speak with Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Rich Jensen at 641-421-3636.