Mason City Police investigate stabbing of 23-year-old

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Mason City Police are investigating, after a man sustained a stab wound to the chest Tuesday afternoon. 

Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.

Medics transported him to Mercy Hospital, but as of Tuesday evening, police had not yet received word of his condition. 

Police towed a vehicle that they say the suspect may have used to get away from the scene.

They are interviewing witnesses.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Mason City Police Department and speak with Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Rich Jensen at 641-421-3636.

