Integrated transit studies public conversation #2 showcases possible downtown transit scenarios

A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities. The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen.More >>
A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities. The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen. The treats were found by a citizen in the area of Cedric Lane and Harvest Drive in Elko New Market. These hot dog pieces and beef sticks, normally a delicious find for any dog on a walk, contained ibuprofen pills inside. Authorities have cleaned up the area, but still caution pet owners to...More >>
A north Iowa high speed chase reaching speeds faster than 110 miles per hour ended in two arrests early Tuesday morning.More >>
A north Iowa high speed chase reaching speeds faster than 110 miles per hour ended in two arrests early Tuesday morning.More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>