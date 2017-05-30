Integrated transit studies public conversation #2 showcases possible downtown transit scenarios

A conversation about the future of transportation in Rochester continued on Tuesday night.

Community members were invited to join to voice their thoughts and share ideas in regards to transportation options.

It's no secret that in order to reach your destination, some sort of transportation is required...

And, when it comes to Destination Medical Center, revamping Rochester transportation is critical to reach the initiative's goals.

The City of Rochester has been conducting four integrated transit studies since September to support and advance the DMC plan.

These studies are the transit circulator study, the city loop study, the parking and transportation management authority study, and street use and operations study.

Tuesday night, the public got the opportunity to learn five different scenarios that could be the future of transportation and provided input on which three should be chosen to move on to the next round, all in order to make transportation the best it can possibly be for visitors and residents, alike.

All scenarios include at least one, sometimes two, transit circulator that serves various functions.

Each scenario provides different travel options.

Here are some highlights of each scenario: The DMC Modified Scenario provides both east-west and north-south travel options using a tram that operates on a street rail embedded in the street; The ITS Scenario A emphasizes an east-west travel option using either enhanced buses or a tram; The ITS Scenario B emphasizes north-south travel option at street level using an enhanced bus with an underground facility with autonomous vehicles that connect to Saint Marys Hospital; The ITS Scenario C provides both east-west and north-south travel options on an elevated guideway using either autonomous vehicles or automated guideway transit; and the ITS Scenario D provides an alternate east-west elevated transit route.

One man told us what he thinks should be the future of transportation in downtown Rochester.

“I like Scenario C. It is thinking of using elevated transit rather than just something on the ground. I think with the doubling of the Mayo Clinic's employee base from 35 to 70,000, it's going to be very difficult to do it on one level,” said Richard Olen, President of Delta Home Team.

Those who weren't able to make the meeting in person also had the opportunity to join in on an online conversation on the Rochester MN Public Works Department Facebook page...with the hashtag DTRochtITS.

Looking ahead on the transportation timeline, in terms of public engagement: In September, there will be a meeting in which you can voice your opinions on which options should be selected; then in December, there will be a meeting that explores the preferred option (based off of the September meeting), how/when the elements will be built, and allow you to provide feedback on those elements.

For more information visit the following website:

http://www.rochestermn.gov/departments/public-works/dmc-related-transit-studies/integrated-transit-studies/public-engagement