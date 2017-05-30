A daughter continues her father's legacy of helping the community by opening a dental clinic where his animal clinic used to be.

Continuing a decades-long legacy - that's Dr. Molly Jarrett's goal for the Quarry Hill Dental Clinic.
It used to be a gas station, and then it became an animal clinic. Dr. Jarrett's father bought the clinic in 1978 after finishing his residency in veterinary medicine.
The clinic out-grew the space, and Dr. Jarrett's brother and his wife, who bought the clinic 8 years ago, built a new clinic near Century.
And space became available.
"It just became something that, you know what this is something I really wanna do, and this is a perfect opportunity to keep the building," said Dr. Jarrett.
Last Spring Dr. Jarrett and her husband got started on re-modeling. Dr. Jarrett's father sadly passed away around that same time. She said opening the dental clinic was an opportunity to continue her father's legacy.
"Really in the last year, so many people have come up to me and told me how we touched their lives and how compassionate he was," said Dr. Jarrett. "And so that has inspired me to wanna do the same." Dr. Jarrett said when she was younger, she had a dream that she'd be a veterinarian and take over her father's practice.
"This has created an opportunity where I do, I feel like I'm taking my dad's practice over and created a legacy that he started."
One exam room used to be where her father spent many ours doing surgeries, and now she gets to treat patients in that same room.
