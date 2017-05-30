Rochester organization helps Ethiopian family seeking refuge in the U.S.

Bare Gilo and his family traveled a long way to come to the United State. Before coming to Rochester, they were at a refugee camp in Kenya, and before that they were in their home country of Ethiopia. Faced with genocide and fearing the safety of his family, Gilo had no choice but to leave the country with them.More >>
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
A north Iowa high speed chase reaching speeds faster than 110 miles per hour ended in two arrests early Tuesday morning.More >>
It took longer than expected, but the 2017 legislative session is finally over, and Tuesday, some GOP leaders will fly to Rochester to highlight what they're calling historic accomplishments.More >>
Nearly a year after a deadly Minnesota police shooting that was broadcast live on Facebook, the officer who was charged is about to go on trial. Jury selection in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile, will begin Tuesday.More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities. The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen. The treats were found by a citizen in the area of Cedric Lane and Harvest Drive in Elko New Market. These hot dog pieces and beef sticks, normally a delicious find for any dog on a walk, contained ibuprofen pills inside. Authorities have cleaned up the area, but still caution pet owners to...More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
A man Rochester Police call a "prolific offender" is facing new charges after a drug bust Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
Nearly a year after a deadly Minnesota police shooting that was broadcast live on Facebook, the officer who was charged is about to go on trial. Jury selection in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile, will begin Tuesday.More >>
