Rochester locations affected by Chipotle security breach

Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.

The Mexican grill released new information that both Rochester restaurants were affected by a recent security breach between March 25 and April 18.

The restaurant chain says hackers used malware to steal customers' payment data from most of its restaurants over a three week period. Stolen data included account numbers and verification codes.

Chipotle says it doesn't know how many cards or customers were affected.

Anyone who notices unauthorized purchases on their payment card statement should contact the company that issued the card.

For more information, click here.