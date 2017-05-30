Woman facing charges after allegedly bringing weapon into Roches - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Woman facing charges after allegedly bringing weapon into Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. 

Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was asked to leave, but as a responding officer arrived at the restaurant, he said he watched her get out of a car and return to the restaurant with what appeared to be a handgun.

The officer said the woman was yelling, and he ordered her to drop the weapon. The woman refused, so the officer hit the gun out of her hand. 

The handgun turned out to be a BB gun. 

The woman faces carrying a BB gun in public and disorderly conduct charges. 

