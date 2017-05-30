Rochester man arrested after pursuit - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest. 

The sheriff's office said the driver took off on 12th Street SW, then ran a stop sign on Apache Drive when he spotted the deputy. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle when the tires started smoking. 

Deputies found 5.6 grams of methamphetamine on the driver, identified as Jamie Buck, 33. Buck was arrested and faces drug and reckless driving charges. 

