Iowa man leads high speed chase in stolen truck

A north Iowa high speed chase ended in two arrests early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, a deputy spotted a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening in Rockwell at 1:34 a.m. When the driver saw the deputy, he sped off down Pheasant Avenue at speeds reaching faster than 110 miles per hour.

The driver eventually lost control and drove into the ditch at the intersection of 170th Street and Yarrow Avenue.

The two people in the truck got out and ran away, but were quickly taken into custody by a Butler County Deputy and his K9 partner.

A trailer and lawn mower that were stolen at the same time as the truck have not yet been recovered.

The driver of the truck, Clay Kalvig, 29, of Klemme, was charged with felony eluding, along with multiple other charges. Kalvig's passenger, David Hurst, 47, of Mason City, was also arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

Charges related to the thefts are pending from the Oelwein Police Department.