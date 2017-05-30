Iowa man leads high speed chase in stolen truck

A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
A north Iowa high speed chase reaching speeds faster than 110 miles per hour ended in two arrests early Tuesday morning.More >>
It took longer than expected, but the 2017 legislative session is finally over, and Tuesday, some GOP leaders will fly to Rochester to highlight what they're calling historic accomplishments.More >>
Nearly a year after a deadly Minnesota police shooting that was broadcast live on Facebook, the officer who was charged is about to go on trial. Jury selection in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile, will begin Tuesday.More >>
Although he grew up in a small town, he said he was "prepared to do the world's work." This is the story of a Freeborn County veteran who lost his life during World War II, but was able to return home more than 75 years later -- thanks to the efforts of the U.S. Navy and his relatives.More >>
Local observances took place around southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day. In Rochester, a parade went through the downtown streets, ending at Soldiers Field -- where hundreds gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. One of those in attendance was 102-year-old World War II veteran Leon Swendsen.More >>
A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities. The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen.More >>
A 21 gun salute and taps. A way to honor those who served.More >>
A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.More >>
Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country.More >>
A man Rochester Police call a "prolific offender" is facing new charges after a drug bust Thursday afternoon.More >>
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
