State GOP leaders to recap legislative session in Rochester

It took longer than expected, but the 2017 legislative session is finally over, and Tuesday, some GOP leaders will fly to Rochester to highlight what they're calling historic accomplishments.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka headline the group that also includes the House Majority Leader and house Transportation Chair.

The four leaders will fly to Rochester International Airport at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they will hold a news conference to speak about tax relief, transportation and other issues.

Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to make a decision Tuesday whether to sign the budget bills state lawmakers approved into law.