Jury selection to begin in Yanez trial

Nearly a year after a deadly Minnesota police shooting that was broadcast live on Facebook, the officer who was charged is about to go on trial.

Jury selection in the trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile, will begin Tuesday.

In July, 2016, the video of the aftermath of Castile's death in Falcon Heights went viral in a video live-streamed by his girlfriend on Facebook.

According to court documents, Castile told Yanez he had a license to conceal and carry before he was shot. Prosecutors say he was shot while reaching for his wallet.

Yanez said Castile was pulled over because he looked like a robbery suspect, but the Ramsey County Attorney said his actions weren't justified.

Yanez's defense says he acted in self-defense. They tried to get the case moved outside of Ramsey County, but were unsuccessful.

The trial is expected to begin later this week.