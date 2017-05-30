Twins bullpen gives up 14 runs in second straight loss

For the second day in a row the Minnesota Twins were unable to do what every contending team in baseball must do--hold a late lead.

After blowing a two-run lead on Sunday, the Twins had a six-run lead going into the top of the eighth, when they promptly allowed the Houston Astros to score 11 runs to take a 13-8 lead in an eventual 16-8 victory.

The last time the Twins bullpen gave up double-digit runs was May 7 against the Boston Red Sox, as they gave up 10 runs in the 9th inning in an eventual 17-6 loss.

Ironically, the starting pitcher for the Twins that day was Ervin Santana, the same hurler who threw Monday.

Santana was his regular dominant 2017 self Monday, as he went seven innings, giving up only two runs, one earned on five hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.

Both of the runs given up by Santana came in the top of the fourth as Carlos Correa hit a solo shot to center to make it 1-0 and then Carlos Beltran, after hitting a single and advancing to third on a throwing error, scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Twins got on the board against Brad Peacock (ND, 2-0). Jorge Polanco drove in the first run and scored the second when he drove in Max Kepler on an RBI triple, then scored on a passed ball to make it 2-2. Later in the inning, Brian Dozier drove a single to center to score Chris Gimenez, and later scored on a double by Robbie Grossman to make it 4-2.

Joe Mauer then drove in Grossman with a single to center to make it 5-2, and Miguel Sano put an exclamation point on the inning, with a two run blast to center to make it 7-2.

Santana shut down the Astros the next two innings and then gave way to Ryan Pressly out of the bullpen.

Pressly got of to a rough start and it only got worse.

After walking Josh Reddick and hitting Jose Altuve to start the inning, Pressly then gave up two consecutive singles to Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran to make it 8-3 and have the bases jammed for Brian McCann.

Pressly forced the pop out for the first out of the inning, but then gave up a single to Marwin Gonzalez to score Altuve and Correa to make it 8-5 and bring the tying run to the plate.

Molitor then went to his pen and brought in Craig Breslow (L, 1-1) to replace Pressly on the mound.

He promptly gave up a single to Alex Bregman to load the bases for Evan Gattis.

In a play that was reviewed, Gattis grounded into a 6-4 force out that allowed Carlos Beltran to score while Alex Bregman was out at second. The score was at 8-6 then when George Springer came up and singled to left it made the deficit one as the score was 8-7 with two outs.

The Twins nearly got out of the inning with Josh Reddick up but on a line drive to short right-center, Eddie Rosario was unable to come up with a catch on the sinking line drive, and as the ball got away from him along with right fielder Max Kepler, and the Astros' Jake Marisnick and Springer scored to give the Astros the lead 9-8.

The inning wasn't over though.

After the double by Reddick, Molitor went to his pen again, this time bringing in Matt Belisle. Belisle quickly gave up a single to Altuve to score Reddick, then after Correa walked, Carlos Beltran punched a ball into the right field stands for his sixth home run of the year, his 427th, to make it a 13-8 game.

To recap, in the inning, 14 Astros came to the plate, five batted twice, 11 runs were scored on eight hits, three walks and a home run.

In the eighth, the Twins couldn't do anything as the 'Stros added three more in the ninth when Alex Bregman hit a two run home run to left-center to make it 15-8 and then Correa drove in Marisnick on a force out to make it 16-8.

For the Astros, Jordan Jankowski (W, 1-0) was given the win as it was the Astros league leading 36th win on the year.

The loss dropped the Twins to 26-21, however they maintained their lead in the AL Central, a game up on the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins look for a bounce back game Tuesday night with hot-shot starter Jose Berrios (3-0) on the mound at 7:10 against Mike Fiers (1-2) at Target Field.