Athletes of the Week - Lake City Girls Golf Team

In sports, teams seek to dominate, but rarely does it actually happen. Competition is tough-- unless you're the Lake City Girls Golf team.

"I think it's going the way we expected. We didn't expect to do horribly," said Olivia Matzke.

"We've definitely been improving throughout the season," said Lexi Geolat. "We started decent, and have just gotten better as the season has gone on."

At last week's HVL Championship, the Lake City Girls Golf team won in a landslide, shooting a 310 while second place was 58 strokes back. Leading the way for the Tigers were seniors Olivia Matzke and Lexi Geolat, and freshman Ava Wallerich. All shot in the 70's. A fourth golfer -- Lidia Wallerich -- shot an 80. They were the top four golfers at the tournament. They have their eyes set on winning the state title.

"Obviously, in the end, we want the state championship. We've wanted that for the past few years" said Geolat.

"We want to jump in the pond at the end," added Ava Wallerich.

Three of the team's seniors are going to take their game to the next level. In 31 years of coaching for Steve Rangaard, he's never had that happen before.

"Golf is going to be taking Lexi and I on to college. We're going to be playing in college. I'm going to play at St. Kate's in the CIties." Matske said.

And for Geolat? "I'm going to be playing at North Dakota State in Fargo."

Coach Rangaard added, "three of them have academic and golf scholarships to play at the next level. So that could open up a lot of different avenues for them down the road."

For now though, the Lake City Girls Golf team looks to ride the momentum from their strong season and blowout performance at the HVL Tournament deep into the postseason, and that is why they are the KTTC Newscenter Sports Athletes of the Week.