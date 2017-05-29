A 102-year-old World War II veteran reflects on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Hundreds gathered at Soldiers Field to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Local observances took place around southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day.

In Rochester, a parade went through the downtown streets, ending at Soldiers Field -- where hundreds gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

One of those in attendance was 102-year-old World War II veteran Leon Swendsen. "[Memorial Day] means that everybody gets a chance to celebrate, not to celebrate the war, but to celebrate the people that was in the war."

Swendsen was a cook in Germany and France during the war. "The guys, they were away from home and everything, and it was very important that they at least got good food."

Seventy two years later, he sat with his fellow Minnesotans, honoring those who gave their life. "[The American flag] means my country, and that I would do anything for this country. I feel bad about so many guys, never had the chance to see this -- they're all buried," said a crying Swendsen.

Other war veterans were also in attendance with their families. During the ceremony, attendees sang the National Anthem, recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and listened to the main address from Col. Walter Franz.

After the program, a ceremony took place at the East Center Street Bridge in Rochester where wreaths were thrown into the Zumbro River to honor those buried at sea.