A 102-year-old World War II veteran reflects on those who paid t - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

A 102-year-old World War II veteran reflects on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Posted:
Leon Swendsen, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, attended the Memorial Day program in Rochester on Monday Leon Swendsen, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, attended the Memorial Day program in Rochester on Monday
Hundreds gathered at Soldiers Field to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice Hundreds gathered at Soldiers Field to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Local observances took place around southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day.

In Rochester, a parade went through the downtown streets, ending at Soldiers Field -- where hundreds gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

One of those in attendance was 102-year-old World War II veteran Leon Swendsen. "[Memorial Day] means that everybody gets a chance to celebrate, not to celebrate the war, but to celebrate the people that was in the war."

Swendsen was a cook in Germany and France during the war. "The guys, they were away from home and everything, and it was very important that they at least got good food."

Seventy two years later, he sat with his fellow Minnesotans, honoring those who gave their life. "[The American flag] means my country, and that I would do anything for this country. I feel bad about so many guys, never had the chance to see this -- they're all buried," said a crying Swendsen.

Other war veterans were also in attendance with their families. During the ceremony, attendees sang the National Anthem, recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and listened to the main address from Col. Walter Franz.

After the program, a ceremony took place at the East Center Street Bridge in Rochester where wreaths were thrown into the Zumbro River to honor those buried at sea. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • A 102-year-old World War II veteran reflects on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

    A 102-year-old World War II veteran reflects on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

    Leon Swendsen, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, attended the Memorial Day program in Rochester on MondayLeon Swendsen, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, attended the Memorial Day program in Rochester on Monday

    Local observances took place around southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day. In Rochester, a parade went through the downtown streets, ending at Soldiers Field -- where hundreds gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. One of those in attendance was 102-year-old World War II veteran Leon Swendsen.

    More >>

    Local observances took place around southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day. In Rochester, a parade went through the downtown streets, ending at Soldiers Field -- where hundreds gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. One of those in attendance was 102-year-old World War II veteran Leon Swendsen.

    More >>

  • Man killed while crossing Civic Center Drive

    Man killed while crossing Civic Center Drive

    A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow. 

    More >>

    A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow. 

    More >>

  • Tainted dog treats prompt warning from Minnesota sheriff's office

    Tainted dog treats prompt warning from Minnesota sheriff's office

    A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities.  The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen. 

    More >>

    A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities.  The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen. The treats were found by a citizen in the area of Cedric Lane and Harvest Drive in Elko New Market. These hot dog pieces and beef sticks, normally a delicious find for any dog on a walk, contained ibuprofen pills inside.  Authorities have cleaned up the area, but still caution pet owners to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.