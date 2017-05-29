Man killed while crossing Civic Center Drive

A man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car.

According to Rochester Police, it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hy-Vee Barlow plaza.

Officers say a 61-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old man while crossing the street. Police say the man did not use a crosswalk or intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they don't believe the driver is at fault.

They will not be recommending criminal charges.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.