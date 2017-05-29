Blown save costs Twins game, series in 15-inning duel

Entering the weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Twins had won four straight games, and four out of their last five series. Both of those streaks game to a screeching halt as a loss on Friday ended the winning streak, and the extra-inning loss Sunday gave the Twins their third series loss of the month of May.

The Twins quickly got down in this one, as the Rays scored two in the first with Steven Souza Jr.'s pop out that allowed Kevin Kiermaier to score, and then on Colby Rasmus' RBI single to make it 2-0 after one.

In the bottom of the third, Joe Mauer came up and double fir the first of four hits on the afternoon to drive in Jorge Polanco and make it a 2-1 game.

In the top of the fifth, the Rays would score their third run off of Kyle Gibson, this time unearned, as Corey Dickerson would score on Max Kepler's error off of a Kevin Kiermaier double to make it 3-1.

The Twins then mounted a comeback to tie eventually tie the game.

In the sixth, Jason Castro would double to right to score Eddie Rosario to make it 3-2 then Joe Mauer would hit a solo shot to left to tie the ballgame at three in the bottom of the seventh.

Then in the bottom of the eighth with Ryan Garton, then Ryne Stanek on the mound, the Twins broke the 3-3 tie, when Brian Dozier hit the go ahead single to right to score Eddie Rosario, then later, Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Jason Castro to make it a 5-3 game.

In the ninth, Brandon Kintzler took the mound having only one blown save on the year in 14 chances, looking to close out his 14th game of the year.

He was unable to.

Kintzler sandwiched a Corey Dickerson single between two strikeouts and that single was the only help the Rays needed to tie up the game.

With two outs and on a 3-2 pitch, Evan Longoria ripped a double to left to score Corey Dickerson to make it 5-4.

Kintzler then walked Logan Morrison to bring up Steven Souza Jr. with two outs and the tying run on second.

On a 3-1 pitch, Souza singled to right fielder Max Kepler whose throw home was online but Longoria just got his foot past the tag of Castro to score and tie the game.

In the 14th, the Rays took the lead on a Corey Dickerson worm burner up the middle to score former Indian Michael Martinez to give the Rays a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the 14th, Robbie Grossman was able to keep the Twins alive with a game-tying single to tie it at six, but it was all for naught.

In the top of the 15th, the Twins starter in game one of the series, Hector Santiago, came in and quickly gave up back-to-back home runs on his first three pitches of the inning to Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison to give the Rays the lead and the eventual 8-6 win.

The Twins went down in order at the hands of Erasmo Ramirez as he struck out Joe Mauer to start the inning and then Max Kepler to end it giving the Rays the win.

Alex Colome (W, 1-2) got the win and Santiago was dealt the unfortunate loss (L, 4-4).

The Twins stay at home Monday as they play the Houston Astros at 1:10 with Ervin Santana (7-2) facing Brad Peacock (2-0).

Player of the Series

Despite not having the best of games on Friday and Saturday going a combined 2-9, Joe Mauer gets player of the series honors for the Twins for his outstanding performance on Sunday.

In Sunday's game, Mauer went 4-5, with a double and a home run, two runs batted in and an astounding three walks as he reached base seven of eight times with his lone out in the bottom of the fifteenth.

The performance raised his batting average nearly twenty points as he entered the game with a .265 average and left with an average of .283.