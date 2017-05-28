Hundreds gather to honor veterans before Memorial Day

A 21 gun salute and taps - a way to honor those who served.

"I didn't think I would be this emotional today," said Barbara Wilker, who was here honoring her father. "He was the hardworking father of four girls," she said.

But it became more than that.

"It's not just my dad, but it's everything," Wilker said. "It's all the family members that are lost and missing each other."

Everyone was there to pay tribute to the people who fought to keep this country safe.

"I wasn't able to serve, but many in my family have so I just want to honor all of them," said Stuart Weist, who was there with his sons. Weist felt it was important to teach them about the sacrifices many have made.

"Having children today, I don't think that we have the same honor and reverence for our armed services that we should," he said.

He was pleased to see the amount of people that came out, saying it's not always like this.

"It's not always easy to get people to come out and do things and take time out of their schedule," Weist said. "You can definitely see someones priorities when they make a point to do activities like this with their families."

Even though Memorial Day is tomorrow, it's never to early to be thinking about them.

"I just want to thank everybody for laying down their lives and for giving the ultimate and for protecting us and fighting for this country," Wilker said.