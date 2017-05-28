Remembering and honoring the Americans who have given so much - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Remembering and honoring the Americans who have given so much

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It was so long ago.  The mist came over Clint's eyes as he remembered the hard times almost a lifetime ago.

"I think I was in every country in Europe, even Latvia," he recalled, thinking back to his service in World War II.

Clint won't be marching in a parade this Memorial Day--he's been using a walker now when he needs to go places, like church on Sunday.

"But I think I'm doing pretty good for 94."

This Memorial Day there will be a lot of misty eyes, as we remember and honor all the men and women who have served to protect our freedom through the decades.  People we have loved dearly, and people we have never met.  There will be parades, and beautiful American flag displays like Zumbrota's Field of Honor at Covered Bridge Park and Red Wing's Field of Honor at Bay Point Park.  However you choose to salute those who have given so much for our country, make sure to take time to the honor the patriots among us this Memorial Day where you live.

Adams
9 a.m. Monday - Ceremony to honor those
   who died at sea at Bike Trail Bridge
   west of Sacred Heart Church
Visits to cemeteries at Johnsburg, Rose
   Creek, Little Cedar in Adams,
   Sacred Heart in Adams
12 noon - Lunch at Sacred Heart Gym, then
   Flag Retirement at American Legion Post
Albert Lea
   Monday Observances
   7:55 a.m. Program, Freeborn Co. Courthouse 
   9 a.m.  Flag Raising Ceremony, Fountain Lake
   11 a.m.  Memorial Day Service, Graceland
      Cemetery (Rain location: Albert Lea HS)
Austin
Memorial Day Schedule
   7:45 a.m. - Flag Ceremony at
       Mower County Veterans Memorial
   8:45 a.m. - Memorial Day Parade
   9:30 a.m. - Oakwood Cemetery program
       and Dedication of the Wreaths
   10:15 a.m. - Wreath Ceremony
       for those who died at sea,
       Horace Austin State Park Bridge
Byron
10 a.m. Monday
Memorial Day Service at Byron Cemetery
Chatfield
9:45 a.m. Monday - Memorial Day
   Parade on Main Street
10 a.m. Program at Chatfield Center
   for the Performing Arts followed by
   21 Gun Salute at Flag Monument
   in the park
10:30 a.m.  VFW Post 6913 opens for
   picnic lunch and activities in the park
Claremont
8 a.m. Monday
   Traditional visitation to cemeteries
   beginning at Claremont Cemetery
10 a.m. Service Awards Ceremony
   at Hillside Cemetery then to the
   Claremont American Legion
   after services
Grand Meadow
8 a.m. Monday - Color Guard of American
   Legion Post #140 begins traditional
   ceremonies at area cemeteries
10:15 a.m. - Program at High School
Hayfield
11:30 a.m. Monday - Memorial Day
Program at Veterans Memorial Park
   (rain location: Hayfield High School)
Chicken Dinner at Hayfield American
   Legion Post follows the program
Kasson-Mantorville
10:15 a.m. Monday
   Wreath Salute at Mantorville Bridge
   for those lost at sea
11 a.m.  Memorial Day Program at
   Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson,
   then lunch at Kasson American Legion
Rain location for program:
   North Gym, K-M High School
Kenyon
10:30 a.m. Monday
Memorial Day Parade to Kenyon Cemetery
   for program and ceremony followed by
   lunch at VFW Post
Red Wing
Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29
Field of Honor featuring 300 American
   flags to honor veterans in open area
   of Bay Point Park
8:45 a.m. Monday
   Service at Bay Point Park with Color 
   Guard, Artillery Salute, music from
   RWHS Concert Band, Ovation Choir
Rochester
9:45 a.m. Monday -- Procession from
   American Legion/Central Park along
   1st Avenue to Soldiers Field Veterans
   Memorial for 10:30 program
12 p.m. -- Veterans organizations will
   join in ceremony at Center Street Bridge
   to honor those Buried at Sea
Wabasha
10 a.m. Monday - Memorial Day Program 
   at Schmidt's Park featuring gun salutes,
   POW-MIA flag, music by W-K HS Band
11 a.m. Lunch at VFW Post Annex
Wasioja and Dodge Center
   9:30 a.m.   Riverside Cemetery,
      Fire over Bridge at Wasioja for
      members buried at sea 
   10:30 a.m.  Wildwood Cemetery
   11 a.m.  Memorial Day Program
      hosted by Dodge County
      Historical Society at Wasioja
      Seminary site
West Concord
8 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts at the
   West Concord American Legion
9 a.m. Monday -  Hegre Cemetery
   followed by St. Vincent de Paul
10 a.m. Flag Raising at Centennial Park
   with Eagle Scout John Zeller Jr. and
   Memorial Day Services
Rain Location: West Concord Historical
   Society (old elementary school)
Winona
10:30 a.m. Monday
   Memorial Day Program at Lake Park
12 noon - Free lunch at VFW Post
Zumbrota
Field of Honor at Covered Bridge Park
9:30 a.m. Monday
   Memorial Day Parade
If you know of a Memorial Day observance that should be listed, please click here to email us the information.  From all of us at KTTC NewsCenter, we hope you have a happy and memorable Memorial Day 2017!
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.