Remembering and honoring the Americans who have given so much

It was so long ago. The mist came over Clint's eyes as he remembered the hard times almost a lifetime ago.

"I think I was in every country in Europe, even Latvia," he recalled, thinking back to his service in World War II.

Clint won't be marching in a parade this Memorial Day--he's been using a walker now when he needs to go places, like church on Sunday.

"But I think I'm doing pretty good for 94."

This Memorial Day there will be a lot of misty eyes, as we remember and honor all the men and women who have served to protect our freedom through the decades. People we have loved dearly, and people we have never met. There will be parades, and beautiful American flag displays like Zumbrota's Field of Honor at Covered Bridge Park and Red Wing's Field of Honor at Bay Point Park. However you choose to salute those who have given so much for our country, make sure to take time to the honor the patriots among us this Memorial Day where you live.

Adams

9 a.m. Monday - Ceremony to honor those

who died at sea at Bike Trail Bridge

west of Sacred Heart Church

Visits to cemeteries at Johnsburg, Rose

Creek, Little Cedar in Adams,

Sacred Heart in Adams

12 noon - Lunch at Sacred Heart Gym, then

Flag Retirement at American Legion Post

Albert Lea

Monday Observances

7:55 a.m. Program, Freeborn Co. Courthouse

9 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony, Fountain Lake

11 a.m. Memorial Day Service, Graceland

Cemetery (Rain location: Albert Lea HS)

Austin

Memorial Day Schedule

7:45 a.m. - Flag Ceremony at

Mower County Veterans Memorial

8:45 a.m. - Memorial Day Parade

9:30 a.m. - Oakwood Cemetery program

and Dedication of the Wreaths

10:15 a.m. - Wreath Ceremony

for those who died at sea,

Horace Austin State Park Bridge

Byron 10 a.m. Monday Memorial Day Service at Byron Cemetery

Chatfield

9:45 a.m. Monday - Memorial Day

Parade on Main Street

10 a.m. Program at Chatfield Center

for the Performing Arts followed by

21 Gun Salute at Flag Monument

in the park

10:30 a.m. VFW Post 6913 opens for

picnic lunch and activities in the park

Claremont 8 a.m. Monday Traditional visitation to cemeteries beginning at Claremont Cemetery 10 a.m. Service Awards Ceremony at Hillside Cemetery then to the Claremont American Legion after services

Grand Meadow 8 a.m. Monday - Color Guard of American Legion Post #140 begins traditional ceremonies at area cemeteries 10:15 a.m. - Program at High School

Hayfield

11:30 a.m. Monday - Memorial Day

Program at Veterans Memorial Park

(rain location: Hayfield High School)

Chicken Dinner at Hayfield American

Legion Post follows the program

Kasson-Mantorville 10:15 a.m. Monday Wreath Salute at Mantorville Bridge for those lost at sea 11 a.m. Memorial Day Program at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson, then lunch at Kasson American Legion Rain location for program: North Gym, K-M High School

Kenyon 10:30 a.m. Monday Memorial Day Parade to Kenyon Cemetery for program and ceremony followed by lunch at VFW Post Red Wing Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29 Field of Honor featuring 300 American flags to honor veterans in open area of Bay Point Park 8:45 a.m. Monday Service at Bay Point Park with Color Guard, Artillery Salute, music from RWHS Concert Band, Ovation Choir Rochester

9:45 a.m. Monday -- Procession from

American Legion/Central Park along

1st Avenue to Soldiers Field Veterans

Memorial for 10:30 program

12 p.m. -- Veterans organizations will

join in ceremony at Center Street Bridge

to honor those Buried at Sea

Wabasha 10 a.m. Monday - Memorial Day Program at Schmidt's Park featuring gun salutes, POW-MIA flag, music by W-K HS Band 11 a.m. Lunch at VFW Post Annex Wasioja and Dodge Center 9:30 a.m. Riverside Cemetery, Fire over Bridge at Wasioja for members buried at sea 10:30 a.m. Wildwood Cemetery 11 a.m. Memorial Day Program hosted by Dodge County Historical Society at Wasioja Seminary site West Concord 8 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts at the West Concord American Legion 9 a.m. Monday - Hegre Cemetery followed by St. Vincent de Paul 10 a.m. Flag Raising at Centennial Park with Eagle Scout John Zeller Jr. and Memorial Day Services Rain Location: West Concord Historical Society (old elementary school)