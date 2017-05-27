VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about.

But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor.

The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country.

These flags will be guarded for the next 2 days but anyone can come and pay their respects at anytime, in their own way.

If you want to commemorate a flag in someone's honor you can do that too through the VFW.

But for a Surviving POW it's an emotional moment seeing all these flags waving.

"Well today is in the remembrance of all the servicemen, all the service people." Francis Goplen, who placed the POW flag Saturday, said. "We're just so fortunate to have had so many people that were willing to help defend our country."

All of the flags will be up until Monday at 4.

They're not planning a "taking-down" ceremony , they say they'll be racing the weather to get them down in time.