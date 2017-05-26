Minnesotans head out on the water to enjoy Memorial day weekend.

After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota.

For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake.

The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin.

Vincent Scott, along with his son and friends, have been taking his boat up the Mississippi for the past 13 years.

He says it's the best investment he's ever made.

"This year the river is up a little bit, but it's not flooded, it's gonna be a beautiful weekend, we're looking forward to having a lot of fun," Scott said. "My buddies come down, my son over here and we always go golfing up at Mississippi National and it's going to be a great weekend."

Many people were making final preparations Friday and filling up their boats.

Some enjoy the lake for the fishing, others like to just soak up the sun.

No matter how they enjoyed the day, they hope to have three more just like it