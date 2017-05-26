Gov. Dayton undecided on whether he'll sign budget bills approved by Legislature

The 2017 Minnesota Legislature special session ended around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Lawmakers stayed past midnight to debate and approve the revisor's bill, a $1-billion bonding bill, and a health and human services bill that makes up more than 25% of the state's two-year, $46 billion budget. The special session spanned four days, lasting a total of 75 hours. On Monday night, House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R) announced that the governor and legislative leaders would wrap up work by 7 a.m. Wednesday - that obviously didn't happen.

But lawmakers were able to finish before Memorial Day weekend. Together, they approved 10 budget bills as well as a bonding bill. Yet their work might not be done just yet, as Gov. Mark Dayton (DFL) announced to reporters Friday afternoon that he was "undecided" on whether he would sign the bills into law.

"I'm genuinely undecided on all of them. We haven't had a final chance to review the final language, to review the final dollars on some of the bills, so I'm not going to make those decisions til we've had the time to go through our due diligence," said the four-term, Democratic governor.

One bill the governor could potentially veto is H.F. 1, the omnibus tax bill. Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk and other DFL members are advising the governor to veto it due to tax cuts that benefit some of the wealthiest Minnesotans. Dayton disagrees with Bakk to a point - ultimately saying "it's a good bill and a bad bill" and that he "can't line-item a tax bill." Some positive aspects of the tax bill, according to Dayton, are an agriculture property tax and a childcare tax credit.

Dayton said he has until midnight Tuesday to either sign the bills into law or veto them. He claimed he hadn't a chance to review the final language of the bills just yet, but his staff is in the process of reviewing them. According to Dayton, the health and human services bill was still being negotiated at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning -- around two hours before the legislature adjourned for the year. He wants to see the final language of that bill in particular to make sure nothing was added or removed from the final copy.

When reporters questioned why he was waiting four days to either sign or veto the bills if he knew what was included in them, Dayton said, "They've had five months. We deserve three days to assess the final products." Most of the provisions in the bills had already been signed off by either Dayton or his staff.

If the governor vetoes any of the ten budget bills, Minnesota will face a partial government shutdown unless lawmakers re-pass a vetoed budget by July 1st. However, the only exception is the omnibus tax bill because the government doesn't need it to function.