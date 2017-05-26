Memorial Day weekend? Time to head out to the campground!

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and many folks are starting the new season at the campground.

Pla-Mor Campground in Winona is packed with campers this weekend and they have even had to turn people away because they simply don't have enough space. The campground is open from mid-April to mid-October, and while they're busy this weekend, usually they are the busiest around July 4th.

Minnesota summers are all about being outdoors and enjoying the weather and Pla-Mor is happy to provide a family friendly atmosphere for people to enjoy.

"People feel the freedom of being outside. It's an overwhelming feeling when you are camping, you feel like you're free and you just forget about everything else in the world that you have to go through. We're like a big family here and a lot of the times in October when we close, it's really hard. It's hard for us and it's hard for everybody else. I always say I have the best seasonals ever," said Pla-Mor campground owner Sandy Prenot.

Although they're packed this weekend, if you want to head out to Pla-Mor Campground this summer, they have 74 campsites, 46 of those are seasonal ones.

It'll cost you anywhere from $35 to $41 a night to stay there.