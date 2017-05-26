Prison transport van hijacked; 1 inmate still on the lam - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Prison transport van hijacked; 1 inmate still on the lam

LINO LAKES, Minn. (AP) -- An inmate being transported from a state prison in St. Cloud to the prison in Lino Lakes hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Friday. Minnesota's Department of Corrections said nine of the prisoners were apprehended a short time later but one remained on the loose.

Police were searching Friday afternoon for assault convict James Mitchell in north Minneapolis and were cautioning residents to stay indoors.
 

