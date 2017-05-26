Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery to host memorial ceremony

Hundreds attended a dedication ceremony at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, where a memorial service will take place this Sunday

One year after its dedication ceremony, the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston will hold a memorial ceremony Sunday.

State Captain Craig Ugland of the Minnesota Patriot Guard will be the guest speaker at the ceremony.

Last year, hundreds of people, including county officials and state lawmakers, attended the dedication of the 169 acre cemetery.

Sunday's memorial ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and car pool if possible due to a high number of attendees expected.