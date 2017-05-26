Trailer causes significant damage at NW Rochester gas station

Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.

Rochester Police said Joseph Johnson was entering the car wash behind Kwik Trip on 55th Street NW, when he realized his 2000 GMC Jimmy and box trailer would not make it through safely. His reverse gear shift was not working, so he continued driving through the car wash, causing "thousands and thousands" of dollars in damage, police said.

Johnson told employees what happened, who then called police.

Johnson left before officers arrived, but police caught up with his vehicle at the intersection of 55th Street NW and 18th Avenue NW. He was cited for driving with a revoked license, as well as possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.