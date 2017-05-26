Police: "Prolific offender" arrested in Rochester drug bust - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police: "Prolific offender" arrested in Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A man Rochester Police call a "prolific offender" is facing new charges after a drug bust Thursday afternoon. 

Police said an officer on duty in an unmarked car recognized Shun Johnson, 20, of Rochester, driving without a license. The officer followed the vehicle for several blocks, witnessing two hand-to-hand drug deals near Meadow Park Apartments near 14th Street and 4th Avenue SE. 

Another officer in a marked car then made a traffic stop and arrested Johnson around 4:15 p.m. Police said they found 111 grams of marijuana and $1,200 in cash. 

Johnson faces a 5th degree sales of marijuana charge.

