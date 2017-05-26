Minnesota athletic official suspended in sex harassment case

Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.More >>
A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.More >>
A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.More >>
A man Rochester Police call a "prolific offender" is facing new charges after a drug bust Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man Rochester Police call a "prolific offender" is facing new charges after a drug bust Thursday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire has destroyed a truck service center in Racine. Multiple fire departments have been on the scene for hours Friday morning.More >>
A massive fire has destroyed a truck service center in Racine. Multiple fire departments have been on the scene for hours Friday morning.More >>
It appears the end is near at the state capitol Friday morning as every budget bill has been sent to Governor Mark Dayton. The $46 billion budget was passed just after 3 a.m.More >>
It appears the end is near at the state capitol Friday morning as every budget bill has been sent to Governor Mark Dayton. The $46 billion budget was passed just after 3 a.m.More >>
With many people traveling for Memorial Weekend, some of them will be here in Rochester for the Scheels Med City Marathon.More >>
With many people traveling for Memorial Weekend, some of them will be here in Rochester for the Scheels Med City Marathon.More >>
More than 75 years after he was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a Freeborn County veteran has finally returned home. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson, of Emmons, was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.More >>
More than 75 years after he was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, a Freeborn County veteran has finally returned home. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson, of Emmons, was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.More >>
Students from John Adams Middle School scoured downtown Rochester for cigarette butts in an effort to clean up the city Thursday.The group, named the "Butt Kickers," were nominated by their teachers.More >>
Students from John Adams Middle School scoured downtown Rochester for cigarette butts in an effort to clean up the city Thursday.The group, named the "Butt Kickers," were nominated by their teachers.More >>
Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.More >>
Authorities in Waseca County are on the lookout for a Waterville man who allegedly ran from a deputy Wednesday night.More >>
A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>
A project that's been in the works for about nine months has become a reality. Wednesday was the official grand opening of IBM's agile workspace.More >>