Lawmakers complete $46B budget in grueling special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's lawmakers have passed a $46 billion budget after three extra days in session, several sleepless nights and some horse-trading.

The Legislature approved the budget just before 3 a.m. Friday.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says, "there's no question that it was a grind."

The broad budget agreement would put $650 million toward tax relief, expand preschool offerings by $50 million and dedicate $300 million to fix roads and bridges.

Gov. Mark Dayton faces pressure from Democratic allies to veto several of the budget bills, including the tax bill, which they warn would harm the state's finances. He plans to hold a news conference later Friday.

