Minnesota lawmakers send $46 billion budget to Gov. Dayton's desk

Minnesota's lawmakers have passed a $46 billion budget after three extra days in session, several sleepless nights and some horse-trading.

It appears the end is near at the state capitol Friday morning as every budget bill has been sent to Governor Mark Dayton. The $46 billion budget was passed just after 3 a.m.

The final vote to pass was on the bonding bill. It passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 119-11 just before adjourning at 2:42 a.m. The Senate passed the bill 60-2 before adjourning at 3:24 a.m.

The Health and Human Services bill, which comprises 28 percent of the state budget also made its way to the governor. The senate passed it just after 1:30 a.m. with a vote of 35-27. The amended version was sent back to the house, which passed it just before 2:30 a.m. with a vote of 74-56.

After adjourning, House Speaker Kurt Daudt said he was excited about what was accomplished.

He said in a statement, "This legislative session will go down as one of the most productive in recent memory. Working under divided government, we balanced our state budget and successfully passed key priorities including tax relief, road and bridge funding and health care reforms."

In all, the legislature has sent 10 budget bills, a bonding bill and a labor standards bill to the governor's desk for his signature.